Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Showing "Remarkable Improvement"

The Buffalo Bills shared a positive update on Thursday regarding injured safety Damar Hamlin, noting the 24-year-old has shown “remarkable improvement” and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal, and he is making steady progress,” the team said. “We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”
It’s excellent news after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Pittsburgh standout had to be administered CPR while on the field before being rushed to a local hospital. The remainder of the game was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.
SportsGrid continues to send our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family during this difficult time.
