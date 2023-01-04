Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Showing Signs of Progress
Paul Connor
According to Coley Harvey of ESPN, injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition on Wednesday but is beginning to show signs of progress.
Harvey spoke with family spokesperson Jordon Rooney, who said that although Hamlin is still sedated, “Doctors saw promising readings overnight from him that they had hoped to see by Wednesday morning. Right now, things are really in a positive direction…I can’t speak specifically to it, but it’s moving in a positive direction.”
Rooney also clarified that Hamlin was only resuscitated once, not twice, as was reported by some media outlets on Tuesday.
“There were some reports last night that he was resuscitated twice,” said Rooney. “I wanted to clarify, we misspoke, he was only resuscitated once.”
Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Week 17’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL has yet to announce when or if the game will ultimately be rescheduled.
Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Damar Hamlin and his family during this difficult time.
