Bills Seeing Bets Generated to Take Down Rams in Opener

With the Los Angeles Rams set to open their Super Bowl defense at home, the public’s saying not so fast, and many are backing the Buffalo Bills in the opener. On paper, this does check out, seeing as the Bills are set to enter the 2022 season as Super Bowl favorites.

The opening line for Bills-Rams on Thursday Night Football saw the champs open as one-point favorites, but there’s been some significant line movement here, seeing the Bills now as 2.5-point road favorites.

Bills Drawing Public Backing in Week 1

With the line shifting, the Bills have seen 74% of tickets directed towards them while also boasting an astounding 90% of the handle . The public is buying into Buffalo’s hype, with some big money heading toward Josh Allen’s football team .

What's interesting about the backing of the Bills here is that teams coming off a Super Bowl victory are 38-16-1 in Week 1 the following year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were victorious last year in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, while the most recent loser after coming out on top the year prior was the New England Patriots in 2017.

With that, the Bills-Rams contest has been the most bet game in Week 1, along with the Bills being the most bet team in terms of tickets on the spread, while also seeing the most money head in their direction.

BetMGM NFL Highlights: Week 1

Most bet games (tickets)

Bills-Rams Eagles-Lions Broncos-Seahawks

Most bet teams (tickets)

Bills -2.5 Broncos -6.5 Ravens -7

Most bet teams (handle)

Bills -2.5 Broncos -6.5 Panthers -2

Wilson’s Return to Seattle

Other teams drawing a lot of action for Week 1 include Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in his return to Seattle on Monday Night Football. The Broncos and Seahawks matchup has been the third most bet game, with Denver backed by the second most amount of tickets and money siding with them.

The visitors are 6.5-point road favorites, with 92% of tickets and 95% of the handle backing them.