Bills Seeing Bets Generated to Take Down Rams in Opener
Zachary Cook
With the Los Angeles Rams set to open their Super Bowl defense at home, the public’s saying not so fast, and many are backing the Buffalo Bills in the opener. On paper, this does check out, seeing as the Bills are set to enter the 2022 season as Super Bowl favorites.
The opening line for Bills-Rams on Thursday Night Football saw the champs open as one-point favorites, but there’s been some significant line movement here, seeing the Bills now as 2.5-point road favorites.
Bills Drawing Public Backing in Week 1
With the line shifting, the Bills have seen 74% of tickets directed towards them while also boasting an astounding 90% of the handle. The public is buying into Buffalo’s hype, with some big money heading toward Josh Allen’s football team.
What’s interesting about the backing of the Bills here is that teams coming off a Super Bowl victory are 38-16-1 in Week 1 the following year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were victorious last year in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, while the most recent loser after coming out on top the year prior was the New England Patriots in 2017.
With that, the Bills-Rams contest has been the most bet game in Week 1, along with the Bills being the most bet team in terms of tickets on the spread, while also seeing the most money head in their direction.
BetMGM NFL Highlights: Week 1
Most bet games (tickets)
Bills-Rams
Eagles-Lions
Broncos-Seahawks
Most bet teams (tickets)
Bills -2.5
Broncos -6.5
Ravens -7
Most bet teams (handle)
Bills -2.5
Broncos -6.5
Panthers -2
Wilson’s Return to Seattle
Other teams drawing a lot of action for Week 1 include Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in his return to Seattle on Monday Night Football. The Broncos and Seahawks matchup has been the third most bet game, with Denver backed by the second most amount of tickets and money siding with them.
The visitors are 6.5-point road favorites, with 92% of tickets and 95% of the handle backing them.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.