Bills Star LB Von Miller Ruled OUT with Knee Injury
Paul Connor
The Buffalo Bills have suffered a blow as star pass rusher Von Miller exited Thursday’s contest against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury and will not return.
The initial diagnosis for #Bills star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm.
Miller went down late in the second quarter before walking gingerly off the field. After several minutes in the medical tent, the 33-year-old was carted back to the locker room and ruled out.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the initial diagnosis is a knee sprain. Miller will undergo an MRI on Friday and is expected to miss some time.
Signed to a massive six-year, $120 million contract inked this past offseason, the former Denver Bronco has more than lived up to the hefty price tag and then some. Through ten games, Miller has recorded eight sacks, ten tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and 11 quarterback hits.
You can find the latest odds and betting lines for the Bills versus Lions over on FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.