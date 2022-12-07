The news comes as a surprise after initial reports stated that Miller had avoided any ACL damage and was expected to return in time for the start of the postseason.
The 33-year-old suffered the injury in the second quarter of Buffalo’s Thanksgiving matchup with the Detroit Lions before walking gingerly off the field. After several minutes in the medical tent, Miller was carted back to the locker room and ruled out.
Miller’s absence is an obvious blow to a Bills pass rush that ranked eighth in pressure rate before the All-Pro’s injury. Signed to a six-year, $120 million contract inked this past offseason, Miller had more than lived up to the hefty price tag, recording eight sacks in 11 games while ranking third in the NFL in QB pressures (38).
The former Denver Bronco and LA Ram will now focus on rehabilitation as he looks to return to full health for the start of the 2023 season.
