Bills Star QB Josh Allen Dealing with Elbow Sprain

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a sprain in his right elbow.

From @GMFB: #Bills QB Josh Allen is dealing with a sprained right elbow, sources say, a UCL injury that will limit him this week. While it’s no sure thing that Allen plays vs the #Vikings, belief is it’s an injury he can manage moving forward. How he responds this week is key. pic.twitter.com/86HQb0Kdzz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

Allen is expected to be limited in practice this week and is questionable for Week 10’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The 26-year-old suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets.

There was speculation Allen was nursing a much more significant injury, but it appears the All-Pro will be able to manage the issue going forward.

“The belief is that it is something he can play through,” said Rapoport. “I’m not saying that he is definitively playing this week. That is described to me as being up in the air…It is also going to be something of a functionality issue as well because sometimes it affects the grip of the football. It’s not a pain tolerance issue.”

If Allen is forced to miss any time, backup quarterback Case Keenum would take over under center.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bills as -4 point home favorites on the spread and -196 on the moneyline.