We are just one day away from the opening of the 2022 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams battle this year’s odds-on-favorites for the Lombardi Trophy – the Buffalo Bills (+600).

In a matchup with shootout potential written all over it (game total of 52.5), bettors do not lack options regarding the ever-so-popular player props.

Here are the top three plays for Thursday, starting with a former Pro Bowl wideout looking to rejuvenate his career in sunny California.

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

1) Allen Robinson – Over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Allen Robinson likely still has some doubters after one of the worst seasons of his career. However, let’s not forget he’s just two years removed from a mighty impressive 2020 campaign in which he tallied 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. The 29-year-old now gets an opportunity to play in one of the NFL’s elite offenses with arguably the best quarterback of his career in LA’s Matthew Stafford. He is expected to line up across Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, who reportedly struggled throughout training camp. Look for Robinson to make an impact in his Rams debut.

2) Isaiah McKenzie – Over 34.5 Receiving Yards (-122)

With former Bills wideout Cole Beasley no longer in town, Isaiah McKenzie is slated to serve as Buffalo’s starting slot receiver, ahead of veteran Jamison Crowder. Throughout his three-year Bills tenure, Beasley was a consistent target for quarterback Josh Allen, recording 80+ catches during the 2020 & 2021 campaigns. Expect McKenzie to receive similar treatment, particularly given his run-after-the-catch ability.

3) Any Time Touchdown Scorer – Zack Moss (+290)

Considered an afterthought by many entering the offseason, Zack Moss has thoroughly impressed throughout training camp. He is expected to have a meaningful role in the Bills backfield, alongside Devin Singletary and James Cook. Besides quarterback Josh Allen, Moss is Buffalo’s best short yardage and goal line option. With both teams expected to enter the red zone often, the 24-year-old could very well find paydirt. At +290 odds, backing Moss is a chance worth taking.