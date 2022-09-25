Bills Without Starting Safeties Against Miami

The Buffalo Bills are considered a favorite to win the Super Bowl and run away with the AFC East. Those goals are now a bit harder to achieve as injuries have ravaged their defense. Having already lost Micah Hyde for the season to a neck injury, the Bills have now learned they will be without fellow starting safety Jordan Poyer for the clash against division rival Miami this afternoon.
Both Hyde and Poyer are Pro Bowl-caliber players, and replacing them will be a tall task. The Bills will turn to Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin to fill in as starters. Paired with rookie cornerbacks Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam, the four secondary starters have a combined three NFL starts heading into today’s game.
The Miami Dolphins feature a dangerous aerial attack with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and they lit up the Baltimore Ravens just one week ago. The Bills and Dolphins square off in Miami at 1:00 PM EST on CBS.
The Bills are 4.5-point favorites at FanDuel (-115) and have seen 80 percent of the handle going their way despite the injuries to their secondary. The total for the game is expectedly high at 53.5 with the Bills -225 on the moneyline, and the Dolphins +188 to pull off the upset.
