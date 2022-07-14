Bills WR Gabriel Davis Added Weight Over the Offseason
Doug Ziefel
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis has put on 17 pounds this past offseason, according to his trainer. The third-year wide receiver’s gain in size is in preparation for the more prominent role he is set to take on in the Bills’ offense this year.
With Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley out of the picture, Davis will be the second option for Josh Allen. He has massive breakout potential as he flashed his ability last year. In 2021, he had 45 receptions for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns, four of which came in one game against the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round.
Buffalo Bills Betting Odds
The Bills are the odds-on favorites to win Super Bowl 57. They are one of the most well-rounded teams in the league and have massive upside offensively. If Gabriel Davis can take a big step like many expect this season, the Bills will find themselves deep in the playoffs again.
