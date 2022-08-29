Bobby Wagner Contact: What is Bobby Wagner’s Rams Salary?

After suiting up for the Seattle Seahawks for nine seasons, Bobby Wagner will join the other side of the rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams.

One of the best tackling linebackers of the last decade, he should add an element to the Rams’ defense that would have been missing after the departure of Von Miller.

Wagner jumped ship from the rebuilding Seahawks and joined Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the Rams, leaving room for him to be a difference maker on their defensive unit over the next half-decade.

What is Bobby Wagner’s Salary?

Wagner signed with the Rams during the offseason and will call Los Angeles home for the next five seasons. The All-Pro linebacker’s base salary will earn him ten million dollars per season. Still, there are incentives included in the deal that could pay him up to $65 million over the entirety of the contract.

Wagner and the Rams will visit his old team in Seattle during Week 18 and play them during Week 13 at SoFi Stadium.

The eight-time Pro Bowler played 16 games last season, which saw him record 93 solo tackles and 170 combined. The 32-year-old is a difference maker on defense and should continue playing at this high-quality level on a polished Rams line.