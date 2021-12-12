Brandin Cooks is active for Week 14 against the Seahawks

Officially active: Alvin Kamara, Julio Jones, Curtis Samuel, Landon Collins, Brandin Cooks. Officially inactive: Tony Pollard, J.D. McKissic, David Johnson, Ryan Ramczyk. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2021

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Brandin Cooks is active for Week 14. He’s been dealing with a back injury but looks good to go against the Seahawks. Cooks practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday. He leads the Texans in receiving yards with 742, and his three receiving touchdowns lead all wideouts. However, he’s failed to surpass 50 receiving yards since Week 9 against the Dolphins. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Cooks is a -110 to go over/under 56.5 receiving yards and a +260 to score a touchdown.

Additionally, Houston’s 2,109 passing yards are second-worst in the NFL. The Texans are third in the AFC South and are looking to avoid a third straight loss. Although having Cooks in the lineup is better for the Texans, his inconsistency and injury don’t instill confidence.

