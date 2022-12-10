Brandin Cooks won't Play Sunday for the Houston Texans

This will be the second straight game Cooks missed due to the calf injury. The Texans’ other top wide receiver Nico Collins is also expected to miss the game due to a foot injury. The Texans announced earlier this week that they would bench Kyle Allen and go back to Davis Mills as starting quarterback. Who Mills will be throwing to remains to be seen. The Texans had the deck stacked against them in the first place in playing the Dallas Cowboys, but now without their two top WRs, this game could get out of hand quickly. Chris Moore and Phillip Dorsett are the likely starters for the Texans.
The Texans have little incentive to win any games as they want the top overall pick in next year’s draft to select who they hope will be their future QB.
The Texans are +17.5-point underdogs (-118) in this contest and are +1040 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.