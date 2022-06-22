There has been questioning as to whether Hall or Michael Carter would be at the top of the depth chart ever since the draft. Carter impressed in his rookie season with nearly 1,000 scrimmage yards, but it sounds like Hall is showing out in camp. Hughes referred to Hall as “Batman” and Carter as “Robin” which likely means Carter will still have a role in the offense, but Hall will see a majority of the workload. This will be a backfield competition to monitor throughout the offseason and preseason.
In three seasons with Iowa State, Hall attempted 718 rushes for 3,941 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns. He additionally hauled in 82 receptions for 738 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
New York Jets AFC East Odds
The New York Jets currently have the longest odds to win the AFC East at +2000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
