Brett Favre Expects Davante Adams' Numbers to Decline Post-Rodgers

“No disrespect to Davante at all — zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better, and in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell…That’s not to say he’s not a great player because he is a tremendous player, and we’ll see that with Las Vegas. But it’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I’d be shocked if he had the same year he’s had this year. That’s not to say he can’t do it, but I would be shocked.”
While shifting from Rodgers to Carr is a noticeable downgrade, Adams does have the luxury of having played with the latter during their time together at Fresno State University, where they were one of college football’s most productive pairings. Even if Favre is correct and Adams does not post the numbers we saw in Green Bay, he should still be plenty effective in Silver and Black and, among receivers, a top-five pick in 2022 fantasy football leagues.
