Brian Daboll has support within the Dolphins to be their next head coach

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports that Brian Daboll could be the front runner for the head coaching position in Miami.

Though no decision has been made on Dolphins coaching search, Brian Daboll has some solid support inside the building, per source briefed on the situation. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 25, 2022

Daboll is currently the offensive coordinator of the Bills. Part of Daboll’s attraction is how he is tied to the progression of Josh Allen. Allen has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and Daboll has been his offensive coordinator every step of the way.

Daboll would also be a departure from the defensive-minded Brian Flores, who the Dolphins fired following a 9-8 season. Miami finished third in the AFC East, while Buffalo finished first in the division with an 11-6 record. The Bills were eliminated from the divisional round in a 42-36 overtime thriller to the Chiefs.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Kansas City is -340 on the moneyline and -7 on the spread against the Bengals in the AFC Championship.

The Giants have also shown interest in Daboll for their head coaching position.