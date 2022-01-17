Brian Flores and Brian Daboll, frontrunners for Giants head coaching gig

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports that Brian Flores and Brian Daboll are two names atop the list in the Giants’ search for a new head coach.

Brian Flores, Brian Daboll expected to be atop the Giants' head coaching list, no matter who the next GM is … https://t.co/IymdAqPYhd pic.twitter.com/7q3UKxYxV8 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) January 17, 2022

Flores was head coach of the Dolphins but was fired after missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Aside from New York, the Texans and Bears are also looking at Flores for their head coaching positions.

Meanwhile, Daboll is currently the offensive coordinator of the Bills and is reportedly also being pursued by Flores’s former team in Miami.

Even though Flores and Daboll are the frontrunners, they’re not the only names to come up. Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale is also being considered. Martindale left a good impression when he interviewed with the Giants two years ago.

The Giants are also expected to name a general manager by the end of the week.

Whoever gets the job will have to get more out of quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones went 4-7, passing for 2,428 yards, ten touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a paltry 84.8 QB rating.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Giants’ Conference is favored to win the Super Bowl at -116, despite the entire NFC East being eliminated from the postseason.