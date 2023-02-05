Brian Schottenheimer Joins Cowboys as Offensive Coordinator

Weeks after they moved on from Kellen Moore, the Dallas Cowboys found their new offensive coordinator. According to Adam Schefter, Mike McCarthy added Brian Schottenheimer to his coaching staff.

Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2023

Schottenheimer has over 20 years of experience coaching in the NFL. Most famously, the 49-year-old helped build a top offense with the Seattle Seahawks as the offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020; however, he also spent time in the same role with the New York Jets and the St. Louis Rams.

Additionally, Schottenheimer has worked as an assistant and quarterbacks coach with six different franchises, last appearing in a formal role with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

The Cowboys didn’t have to go far to find their newest coach, as Schottenheimer worked as a consultant for the team last season.

Dallas ended last year with the 11th-ranked total offense and fourth-most points.

For now, all eyes are on the Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City Chiefs decide this season’s champion. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a full offering of game lines, props, and wagers for the event.