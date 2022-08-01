Broncos Activate WR KJ Hamler from PUP List

A second-round pick of the Broncos in 2020, Hamler was limited to just three games last season due to a torn ACL suffered in Week 3. This injury followed a rookie campaign in which he missed three contests with a sore hamstring.
Arguably the fastest wideout on Denver’s roster, Hamler brings a big play element to a Broncos offense led by superstar quarterback Russell Wilson. With Wilson consistently grading as one of the best deep ball throwers in the game, Hamler could be primed to make an impact, health permitting. The 23-year-old is currently fourth on the club’s depth chart and will likely need an injury to warrant weekly fantasy consideration. However, he does represent an intriguing selection in best ball formats.
