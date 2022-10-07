Broncos CB Ronald Darby Tears ACL, OUT for Season

If last night’s eyesore of a loss wasn’t bad enough news for the Broncos, they now lose one of their starting cornerbacks for the season. Darby suffered the injury breaking up a pass attempt from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. It’s more incentive for the Denver offense to figure things out as they take a slight hit to what has been a stout defense to start the season.
In five games this season, Darby made 14 combined tackles, three pass deflections, and forced a fumble. Veteran K’Waun Williams will take over as the second cornerback behind Patrick Surtain, while Essang Bassey will likely be asked to step into a more significant role.
Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds
The Denver Broncos are 4.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
