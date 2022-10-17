Broncos-Chargers DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com . For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here .

QUARTERBACK:

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos travel to Los Angeles to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers on Monday Night Football. “Let Russ Cook,” they said, but now we are left dreading the fourth primetime game for the Broncos in a six-game stretch, primarily due to Wilson’s underwhelming play. We know how Herbert can sling the ball as one of the best young arms in the league, but he has a challenging task ahead against one of the best passing defenses in football.

RUNNING BACK:

Melvin Gordon is listed as questionable, with a slight edge in favor of him playing. In his first game as the primary back, Gordon saw 15 carries and three targets, but given his injury, his ceiling likely isn’t much higher than that. Mike Boone performed well as the second back after seeing seven carries and three targets in Week 5. That could be his floor volume-wise for tonight, given Gordon’s questionable play through five weeks and injury status. Latavius Murray didn’t dress for his first game as a Bronco, so we should anticipate him being thrown a couple of carries with the goal-line upside.

Austin Ekeler looks to be on a roll right now after scoring five total touchdowns over his last two games. He has seen at least seven targets in three of the five games this season, with the expectation of about 13-15 carries coming his way. Joshua Kelley ended up recording double-digit carries last week because Sony Michel only saw two snaps in the game. Four to five carries and two targets are his floor with obvious upside if Michel’s low snap count continues tonight.

WIDE RECEIVER:

Courtland Sutton has been Russ’s number-one option, as he has seen double-digit targets in three of five games this season while still seeing seven in each of the other two. He has also led the team in red-zone targets, making us hopeful for his touchdown production to rise. Jerry Jeudy will be the second option and offers significant play potential while the ideal volume has not been there. He’ll still see about 5-6 targets relatively safely with upside and offers significant play potential. Safe to say K.J. Hamler voiced his frustration at the end of the Broncos’ last game? Well, he’ll remain Wilson’s third option, who has underwhelmed after only seeing four targets in four games. His snap count looks to be on the rise again, but we still would like to see the targets translate. Tyrie Cleveland and Montrell Washington will be the two primary rotational receivers, but we shouldn’t anticipate any more than a target or two coming their way.

Keenan Allen is doubtful for tonight’s game which continues Mike Williams’s WR1 stock. He has three games with at least seven receptions and 100 yards in the four games without Allen, and Herbert will look his way often despite how strong Denver’s pass defense has been. Joshua Palmer will be the WR2 and has been “alright” after elevating to the WR2 role. Herbert has targeted him at least six times in three of the four games in that role with upside, as the Broncos’ should focus Pat Surtain on Mike Williams as one of the league’s best corners. DeAndre Carter will be the third option, with his ceiling looking no higher than four or maybe five targets. Michael Bandy and Jason Moore Jr. are the primary rotational receivers, with the minimal target upside in favor of Bandy.

TIGHT END:

Greg Dulcich is expected to return, and we expect him to be the Broncos’ top receiving option at tight end. Eric Saubert could see minimal volume as well, but Albert Okwuegbunam, Andrew Beck, and Eric Tomlinson have given us no reason to have confidence in them target-wise if they are active. If you are backing Dulcich, ensure he is officially activated before kickoff.

Gerald Everett will be one of Herbert’s go-to options as he has seen at least six targets in three games this season, but the Broncos have only allowed 133 yards to tight ends through five games. Donald Parham Jr. and Tre’ McKitty should be active but likely won’t see any more than a target or two. Discount fullback Zander Horvath at your peril, as he has two touchdowns this season!