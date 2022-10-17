Broncos-Chargers DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com . For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here .

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Justin Herbert has the highest projected point total on a DFS showdown slate between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, costing $16,500 at the multiplier. He’s going up against a strong pass defense that cannot be overlooked, but Herbert is expected to overcome teams like this, given his standing as one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. He has two premier options at his disposal in Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler, along with cheaper stacking options if you were to play him at the multiplier.

Mike Williams has benefited in Keenan Allen’s absence as he has three games with at least seven receptions and 100 yards over his last four games. Like Herbert, he’ll have his work cut out for him against Pat Surtain and company, but volume is volume, and Williams has no shortage of it. He isn’t cheap at $15,900, but can easily pay off that if he were to see another double-digit target game with a touchdown.

Ekeler will be the most expensive option on the slate at $17,100 in the DraftKings’ multiplier spot, but that is well deserved as he has recorded five total touchdowns over his last two games. Five! Obviously, that end-zone production is not sustainable, but he’ll see around 15 carries and could reach several targets through the air. LA could look to establish the ground game early and often, given how strong Denver is in the secondary, offering upside from 15 carries. The Chargers will put the ball in Ekeler’s hands, and we cannot just brush over the recent touchdown dominance that could easily break the slate wide open.

Courtland Sutton could offer you a ton of financial flexibility if you were to roster him at the multiplier for only $12,600 on DraftKings. He has seen double-digit targets in three out of the five games and would need to have a dominating performance for Russell Wilson to break out of his slump. The most popular game script lines up with Denver playing catch-up, which could result in Russ needing to air it out, making double-digit targets look likely once again.

FLEX OPTIONS:

Russell Wilson has not performed well enough to earn multiplier consideration over the aforementioned options. He would be a must-play in lineups with Sutton as your multiplier and could offer garbage time points if the Broncos were to be playing catchup. At $10,000, he could end up being a strong play at the multiplier, but it is hard to trust him after what we’ve seen.

Melvin Gordon at $8,200 is a desirable play given his dual-threat upside, but the high ownership, Latavius Murray’s insertion, and his questionable play have me weary. Mike Boone performed well last week and also offers dual-threat upside at $4,800 with low ownership. We don’t know what to expect with Latavius Murray’s role, but at $1,600, there is a rushing upside.

It is understandable to expect the Chargers to want to run the ball, given Denver’s pass defense, which could provide added value to Joshua Kelley. Sony Michel’s stock looks to be extremely low, but at $6,400, it is difficult to back Kelley when his upside is capped unless Ekeler goes down.

Joshua Palmer, as LA’s WR2, is priced only at $5,800, which is resulting in a noticeable increase in ownership. He’s only recorded more than four receptions once this season in his increased role, which makes taking a shot on DeAndre Carter at $2,600 worth it, given the financial advantage. Carter should get you at least two or three receptions which is a strong floor, given the price.

Jerry Jeudy, at $7,000, is a popular play as Denver’s WR2. If I’m targeting a Denver wide receiver, as all are looking to be over-owned, I’d figure out how to find the additional $1,400 to back the sure thing in Sutton. K.J. Hamler at $3,000 would be an understandable play, but he hasn’t seen the target share to make us confident in him just yet.

Gerald Everett is shaping up to be a popular play at $5,600, so I’d rather pour resources into sure things like Herbert, Williams, and Ekeler rather than backing highly-owned, less-reliable plays. Part of the way to open up salary could be Greg Dulcich at $200, who is looking to make his season debut. We have him projected as Denver’s TE1 for tonight. He still needs to be activated, but look for him to have a role. If not, Eric Saubert, at $2,000, is coming off of a seven-target game.