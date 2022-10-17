Broncos @ Chargers Monday Night Football Preview

Yes, another primetime game for the Denver Broncos!

We’ve already endured a 17-16 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, an 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, and a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts for an average score of 13-12.

The Los Angeles Chargers are playing in their second primetime game, both in the division, looking for their first win under the lights (lost at Kansas City Chiefs 27-24).

Broncos @ Chargers Game Information

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Denver QB Russell Wilson has wins over 30 of the 32 teams, and the Chargers are the only franchise he hasn’t beaten that he hasn’t played for. Does he get that much-needed W tonight?

Wilson has probably played his best football on the road this season with four TDs (three passing, one rushing), no interceptions, and a 110.1 rating in two games away from home. Wilson also has a nice little streak of three straight on MNF with a passer rating of 110+ with no interceptions.

Denver’s No. 1 target is Courtland Sutton, who is one of two receivers in the NFL who had at least 50 receiving yards in every game coming into Week 6. He’s already developed an excellent rapport with Wilson and leads the team with 417 receiving yards (72+ in four of five games).

Broncos @ Chargers Game Odds @ FanDuel

Spread: Broncos +4.5 (-114) | Chargers -4.5 (-106)

Broncos +4.5 (-114) | Chargers -4.5 (-106) Moneyline: Broncos (+172) | Chargers (-205)

Broncos (+172) | Chargers (-205) Total: OVER 45.5 (-112) | UNDER 45.5 (-108)

With Javonte Williams out, Bronco backs Melvin Gordon (103 scrimmage yards) and Mike Boone (85 scrimmage yards) are coming off their most productive week of the season. While he’s not returning to his old stomping grounds of San Diego, Gordon did rush for over 4,000 yards as a Charger.

LA’s defense is star-studded with big-ticket additions, OLB Khalil Mack and CB J.C. Jackson brought in to get them over the top. With Joey Bosa on the IR, Mack has emerged as their leading sacker (five). Active safety Derwin James posted a team-high 14 tackles last week to give him 45 in 2022.

Of course, the biggest star in powder blue is Justin Herbert. The third-year QB came into the week in the top five in NFL in yards, TD passes, and fewest INTs, with a 90+ passer rating in four of five games. In two MNF starts, Herbert has thrown seven touchdowns to no picks (114.7 rating).

Broncos @ Chargers Same Game Parlays @ FanDuel

Herbert OVER 264.5 passing yards, Ekeler TD (+209)

Chargers ML, Williams OVER 68.5 receiving yards, Ekeler TD (+350)

Broncos +4.5, Sutton OVER 68.5 receiving yards (+249)

With Keenan Allen listed as doubtful, look for a big game from Mike Williams. The Clemson product has gone for 120+ yards on seven+ catches in the past two, including 134 yards last week on a career-high ten grabs.

If Williams isn’t LA’s leading man, running back Austin Ekeler could be primed for a big game. Last week, the all-purpose talent had a season-high 199 scrimmage yards (173 rushing). It was also the eighth time since 2019 that Ekeler had TDs rushing and receiving, the most in the NFL.

The lynchpin of Denver’s defense, edge-rusher Bradley Chubb, is having an excellent season, as he was the only player with at least five sacks and two forced fumbles through five weeks. He had 2.5 sacks last week, the sixth time he’s gotten to the quarterback at least twice in a game.

The Broncos will be without leading tackler Josey Jewell and safety Caden Sterns.