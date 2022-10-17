Broncos-Chargers: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, are set to collide on Monday Night Football from SoFi Stadium.

Denver Broncos (+172) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-205) Total: 45.5 (O -112, U -108)

Neither of these franchises has fully clicked through five weeks, with the visiting Broncos owning a 2-3 record while the Chargers are one game ahead at 3-2. Amidst injuries and inconsistencies, there hasn’t been much to celebrate from either side. Still, the Chargers appear to have righted the ship after posting back-to-back victories over the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns. In their most recent victory, they also got their ground game going, which is a significant part of this team’s explosive offense.

On the other side, the Broncos haven’t been able to find any consistency on offense with Russell Wilson at the helm, while their defense has been the most significant factor in at least keeping them in games. With a banged-up Chargers defense, especially involving their pass rush, this could be the week that Wilson finds more time in the pocket and can start posting better numbers. The Broncos and their fans certainly hope so.

When the Broncos and Chargers faced off in 2021, Denver won the first matchup 28-13 before Los Angeles followed that up with a 34-13 victory. With the Chargers favored by 4.5 points at home tonight, one has to wonder if we’ll see another blowout in this Monday night tilt. Los Angeles has been playing some tight games and lacks a dominant pass rush, so it shouldn’t be surprising if these two teams are neck and neck for most of the game.

Even after two victories by multiple scores last season, it’s hard to see one of these teams pulling away in this contest. The injuries the Chargers are battling on defense will hamper them, at least enough to help the Broncos keep it close. The Chargers win, but the Broncos cover.

Best Bet: Broncos +4.5 (-114)

There was an outlier in Week 4 when the Broncos gave up 32 points to the Las Vegas Raiders, but besides that, they’ve yet to allow more than the 17 points they allowed in Week 1. With Wilson adjusting to life in the Mile High City, the defense has done a stellar job of keeping the team in games, but their biggest test of the season will come tonight when they visit Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

A significant focus for the Chargers in this matchup will be on defense, as that’s continued to be an area of weakness for them through five weeks. Entering this contest, the Chargers have to know that they won’t need to score a ton of points to pick up a victory, so don’t be shocked if they focus on running the ball. Regarding the total, the line is set at 45.5, which isn’t a number we feel comfortable taking the over with. Look for both teams to be ground-heavy and for the total to go under the number.

Best Bet: Under 45.5 (-108)

Game Pick: Chargers 22, Broncos 18