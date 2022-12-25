Broncos' DE Randy Gregory is Active vs. Rams on Sunday

Randy Gregory’s return to the gridiron has not gone as expected. The Denver Broncos linebacker hadn’t played since Week 4, returning last week against the Arizona Cardinals and playing just 23 defensive snaps. Subsequently, the knee injury that Gregory has been dealing with kept him out of practice all week, leaving his participation in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in doubt.

Nevertheless, Mike Klis confirmed that Gregory would suit up on Christmas day against the maligned Rams.

OLB Randy Gregory IS going to be active today, per source. He passed the pregame audition after not practicing this week. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 25, 2022

Gregory has appeared in five games this season, and his stats are worse because of it. The former second-round pick has just ten tackles this season, albeit with 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Jonathan Cooper has moved into the starting lineup, replacing Gregory. Cooper has made the most of his increased role, recording sacks in two of his last three games, with ten tackles and three quarterback hits.

Neither the Broncos nor the Rams have much left to play for this year, instead looking towards the draft and next season to return to relevance. Consequently, FanDuel Sportsbook has the total for the AFC showdown at 35.5, with the Broncos priced as -3 road chalk.