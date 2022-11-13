Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Carted to Locker Room vs. Titans
Grant White
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy played just one snap against the Tennessee Titans before being carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. The former first-round draft pick suffered a dreaded non-contact injury on a cut downfield on the Broncos’ opening play.
Although initially listed as questionable to return, it’s unlikely we’ll see Jeudy emerge from Denver’s locker room.
#Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury.
Jeudy has been one of Russell Wilson’s preferred receiving options all season. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum ranks second on the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards while leading the way in receiving touchdowns.
Courtland Sutton is the natural candidate to absorb Jeudy’s workload; however, Kendall Hinton and Jalen Virgil, who recorded a touchdown on his first NFL reception in the second quarter, could also see increased usage.
Virgil’s touchdown is the only score of the game, with the Broncos holding a 7-0 lead over the Titans. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
