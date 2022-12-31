Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Questionable vs. Chiefs

Like so many players, Jeudy has an ankle injury that has kept him from logging full practices this week. While Jeudy is expected to play in this contest versus the Kansas City Chiefs, he may not be at full strength and could also have a tough time finishing the game. The Broncos and Chiefs just played three weeks ago in Denver. This was the game Russell Wilson was knocked out in. Jeudy had a monster game in this contest. He caught eight balls for 73 yards and three scores.
Fellow wide receiver Courtland Sutton is expected to be full go in this game as he has been removed from the injury report. He seems to have recovered from his hamstring injury.
The Broncos are +12.5-point underdogs (-110) in this contest and are +530 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.