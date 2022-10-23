Broncos Lineup in Flux Ahead of Week 7 Contest vs. Jets

For the second week in a row, Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam will be watching from the sidelines as a healthy scratch; however, he won’t be the only Bronco absent against the New York Jets. Doug Kyed confirmed that Russell Wilson is inactive for Week 7’s contest.

Wilson is reportedly dealing with a partially torn hamstring, which is expected to take several weeks to resolve. The Broncos haven’t provided a timeline for when he may return, but Brett Rypien will be under center until Wilson returns.

Okwuengbunam started the year off with a bang against the Seattle Seahawks. The 24-year-old caught five of six targets for 33 yards while playing 66.7% of the snaps. Since then, his usage has tanked, with Okwuengbunam recording just two catches on five passes thrown his way. The former fourth-round draft pick has been rumored to be on the move ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline.

The roster announcements haven’t moved Denver off its current betting price. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Broncos priced as modest +2.5 home underdogs for the AFC battle.