Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'I've Got to Be Better'
Paul Connor
The Denver Broncos (2-3) fell to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 Thursday in one of the ugliest NFL games in recent memory. Things were so bad, Broncos fans couldn’t bare to stick around for the overtime period, as several were shown heading for the exits.
Quarterback Russell Wilson, Denver’s $245 million man, continued his underwhelming play, completing 21-of-39 passes for 274 yards, no touchdowns, and two costly interceptions.
To Wilson’s credit, he didn’t make any excuses postgame, acknowledging what has become obvious:
“It’s very simple. At the end of the day, I’ve got to be better,” said Wilson. “I’ve got to play better. This team, this defense, played their butts off tonight. We had some key, good drives [where] we moved the ball. In the red zone, we just didn’t get to capitalize on some of them. There were some plays here and there that we can capitalize on…At the end of the day, throwing interceptions can’t happen. Can’t happen. I let the team down tonight.”
While the Broncos’ woes do not fall solely on Wilson, the team mortgaged their future to acquire him, and so far, the return on investment has been downright poor, to say the least.
We’ll see how Wilson and company respond ten days from now when they battle the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
