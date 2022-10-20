Broncos QB Russell Wilson Limited in Practice Thursday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was limited in team practice on Thursday, per James Palmer of NFL Network.

Russell Wilson (hamstring) will be limited again today in practice. Threw the ball well yesterday per Hackett. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 20, 2022

Between a shoulder injury reported last week and the current hamstring setback, it’s been a testy year thus far for Wilson’s durability. Add in that he has seriously struggled out of the gate with his new team and it becomes noticeable how frustrating the first six weeks of the season have been for the nine-time Pro Bowler. He’ll look to get things back on track on Sunday as the red-hot New York Jets come to town.

In 2022, Wilson has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. In case Wilson is unavailable for Sunday’s matchup, Brett Rypien is next up on the depth chart.

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Denver Broncos are currently 1.5-point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday with the total set at 38.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.