Broncos QB Russell Wilson Will Start Christmas Day

Wilson missed Sunday’s 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals due to a concussion. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien filled in for Wilson, completing 21-of-26 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown, and one interception as Denver snapped its five-game losing streak.
“Russell is going to be playing next week, but I thought Brett did a really good job,” said Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Wilson was concussed in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing to lose consciousness briefly. Prior to the injury, the 34-year-old was enjoying his best game in a Broncos uniform, throwing for 247 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
While Wilson has struggled mightily in his first season in Mile High, his presence is an upgrade for all Broncos pass catchers as the fantasy playoffs roll on.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Broncos as -1-point road favorites on the spread and -118 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.