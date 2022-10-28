Broncos QB Russell Wilson Will Start vs. Jaguars

Wilson was forced to miss last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury – Denver’s fourth straight defeat.
“I feel great, ready to roll,” said Wilson. “Hopefully, get a big win in London … I feel great, ready to rock.”
The 33-year-old also stated he took full advantage of the team’s flight across the pond:
“The first two hours, I was watching film,” said Wilson. “Watching all of the cut-ups and everything else. And then, the next four hours, I was doing treatment on the plane. I was walking up and down the aisles. Everyone was knocked out. I was doing high knees and working on my legs and everything else, making sure I’m ready to rock. So that was good.”
Wilson has struggled his first year in the Mile High. Still, his presence is undoubtedly an upgrade to all Broncos receivers after backup Brett Rypien completed just 24-of-46 passes for 225 yards (4.9 YPA) and an interception during Week 7’s fill-in start.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Broncos as +2.5 road underdogs on the spread and +116 on the moneyline.
