Broncos-Rams: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Denver Broncos (-146) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+124) Total: 36.5 (O -110, U -110)
After winning last year’s Super Bowl, expectations were high for the Los Angeles Rams, but they’ve been a massive understatement. Injuries have played a part in their struggles, but there hasn’t been any consistency on either side of the football. The Broncos were also supposed to contend this season after acquiring Russell Wilson, but their offense has stagnated.
Instead of a banner matchup, this has become a game where fans won’t have a problem eating their festive meals instead of being dialed into the TV. It could also be the key to mixing in a mid-day post-turkey nap. Like mixed vegetables, it might not be the most appealing part of the slate, but there’s some potential value to be found. The Broncos are listed as slight road favorites on the moneyline at -146, while the Rams are +124. In addition, the Broncos are also small favorites on the spread, listed as 2.5-point favorites.
It’s not much of an edge, but the Broncos should be able to find a way to come out on top with Wilson returning after missing last week with a concussion. He should be able to do enough offensively, even amid his struggles, to propel Denver to a victory.
Best Bet: Broncos moneyline (-146)
The defenses will headline this matchup, evident by the total set at 36.5. It’s funny to ask whether the total is set too high, considering it’s only listed in the mid-30s. That’s how poorly these teams have performed, and this game should be a slow-paced, defensive affair. It’s difficult to envision either side getting into a rhythm on offense, so side with the under.
