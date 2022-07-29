Broncos RB Javonte Williams Leading First Team Snaps in Camp

Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports that Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has received the first reps with the starters each day of camp. He noted that veteran running back Melvin Gordon also received reps with the first team. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett has plans to utilize both backs in the offense this season. However, Williams’s upside is much higher entering his second year. He showed how explosive he could be in his rookie campaign, both on the ground and through the air. As a result, he will likely garner a lot of touches this season.

Denver Broncos Betting Odds

There is loads of optimism surrounding the Broncos entering the 2022 season after they made a big splash in acquiring Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. Wilson will step into an offense with talented wide receivers and running backs, but he also enters the toughest division in football. While they have upside, the Broncos’ win total may be a tad bit high for their strength of schedule. The under 9.5 on Fanduel Sportsbook has excellent value with a price of +115.