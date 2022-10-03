Broncos RB Javonte Williams Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season

It’s terrible news for the Denver Broncos (2-2) and running back Javonte Williams. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 4’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and will miss the remainder of the season.

#Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the #Raiders, per source. His season is over. pic.twitter.com/4z8SgHnPhr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 3, 2022

Billed by many as a potential breakout star, the 22-year-old sees his season end after four games, tallying 204 yards on 47 carries (4.3 YPC) while adding 16 receptions for 76 additional yards. Before the injury, Williams looked like he was finally on his way to having the backfield all to himself, playing 23 of 25 first-half snaps Sunday. If there is a positive, Williams should be fully recovered in time for the start of the 2023 campaign.

In the meantime, Melvin Gordon will likely take over lead back duties, with Mike Boone in line for an increased role. Assuming his recurring fumbling issues do not result in a benching (four fumbles in four games), Gordon should be safe to deploy as an RB2/FLEX in fantasy circles moving forward.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Broncos as -3.5 home favorites on the spread and -174 on the moneyline for Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.