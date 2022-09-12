Broncos RB Javonte Williams to be MNF's first touchdown scorer this year?

In 2021, Javonte Williams had a monster rookie year, totaling 903 yards on 203 attempts (4.4 yards per carry). After adding another 316 yards through the passing game, Williams finished his rookie campaign with 1,219 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.

The Broncos’ season opener on Monday Night Football against the rebuilding Seahawks could be the perfect game for bettors. With the first MNF touchdown on the line, here’s a look at the betting favorites to find their way into the endzone first.

First Touchdown Scorer Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Jerry Jeudy: +700

Javonte Williams: +700

Melvin Gordon: +900

Courtland Sutton: +900

Rashaad Penny: +950

DK Metcalf: +1100

Williams is tied with teammate Jerry Jeudy for the highest betting odds (+700) to be the first touchdown scorer in tonight’s matchup. It seems safe to say the Broncos’ high-powered offense is favored to be the first to put points on the board tonight.

Last season, the duo of Williams and former pro bowl running back Melvin Gordon shared the workload with a near-perfect 50/50 split. This year, on the other hand, the North Carolina alum is expected to get the majority of the load. Gordon even said, “The Broncos want Javonte [Williams] to be the guy.” A sign of a big game script for the ACC product? Only time will tell, but there is undoubtedly optimism to put a bet on Williams playing a significant role.