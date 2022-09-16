Broncos RB Javonte Williams to see Continued Pass-Game Role?
Paul Connor
According to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams should continue to serve as the team’s primary pass-catching option out of the backfield. Williams caught a whopping 11 passes for 65 yards in Denver’s 17-16 upset loss to the Seattle Seahawks on opening day. He was also effective in the run game, tallying 43 yards on seven carries (6.1 YPC).
Kosmider writes, “The Week 1 loss in Seattle offered a glimpse of what the Broncos believe Williams can be in this offense, a versatile weapon who could be earmarked for a bigger role in the passing game while also putting together another tackle-breaking highlight reel as a rusher. Expect to see him get the ball in more creative ways in Week 2.”
While teammate Melvin Gordon will still see his fair share of carries, Williams’s role in the passing game gives him one of the higher floors in fantasy football, particularly in PPR formats.
With the rebuilding Houston Texans visiting Mile High on Sunday, the 22-year-old is in line for a big afternoon.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Broncos as -9.5 home favorites on the spread and -500 on the moneyline.
