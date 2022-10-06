Broncos RB Latavius Murray Inactive Thursday vs. Colts
David.Connelly1
Denver Broncos running back Latavius Murray will be inactive for Thursday night’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Newly signed RB Latavius Murray, just poached off the #Saints practice squad, is expected to be inactive for the #Broncos tonight, source said. Just too quick a turnaround from London and with a new system. Expect him to play vs. the #Chargers.
This doesn’t necessarily mean that Murray will never be a part of the Denver offense with Javonte Williams out for the season, but it is surprising that he won’t even suit up in such an uncertain backfield. It’s a good sign for Mike Boone, as he is now the clearcut second option on the depth chart while Melvin Gordon is on a short leash with four fumbles in four games to start the season. This is a backfield situation to keep a close eye on both tonight and as the season rolls on.
In one game this season with the New Orleans Saints, Murray attempted 11 rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos Odds
The Denver Broncos are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night with the total set at 42.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
