Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Benched Monday Night

The Denver Broncos suffered their third straight loss Monday, falling 19-16 to AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. However, another storyline coming out of Mile High was the benching of running back Melvin Gordon by Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
After a productive Week 5, Gordon saw just three carries for eight yards, giving way to fellow veteran Latavius Murray (15 carries, 66 yards), who signed with the team two weeks ago.
Asked postgame why he was benched, the 29-year-old offered a surprising response:
“To tell you exactly what happened? I can’t tell you. Because I don’t know,” said Gordon. “Na, no one mentioned anything to me.”
Needless to say, Gordon was visibly frustrated and believed he could have played a vital role in a potential comeback if given the opportunity:
“Just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates. It was a close game, I felt like I could’ve made a difference, but apparently not,” Gordon said.
Widely expected to serve as Denver’s RB1 in the wake of Javonte Williams’s season-ending injury, Gordon is now impossible to trust in fantasy circles unless Monday’s benching proves to be an anomaly.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Broncos as -3 point home favorites on the spread and -158 on the moneyline for Week 7 against the New York Jets (4-2).
