Broncos RB Melvin Gordon Doubtful For Sunday Vs. Chiefs

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is doubtful to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hip injury, per DNVR Broncos’s Zac Stevens.

Gordon missed practice for three consecutive days this week which never bodes well for a player’s status heading into the weekend. The seventh-year back has accrued 157 touches for 771 yards and seven total touchdowns in 11 games this season as he has shared the backfield with rookie Javonte Williams. Expect Williams to take over the backfield and receive a heavy majority of the Broncos’ backfield touches until Gordon makes his return.

Gordon’s timetable to return is unknown, but the sooner the better as the Broncos are in the thick of the AFC playoff picture. After taking on the Chiefs this Sunday, Denver will host the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

Denver Broncos Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Denver Broncos are currently 9.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with the total set at 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.