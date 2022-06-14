Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: "I'm Not Going to Lay Down"

Following an impressive rookie campaign, many in the NFL media expect Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams to be the unquestioned ‘lead dog’ in Nathaniel Hackett’s backfield.

Just don’t tell that to fellow running back and teammate Melvin Gordon.

Speaking with reporters at Denver’s mandatory minicamp, Gordon said, “I told (general manager) George (Paton) when I was at the table (to sign his new contract), I told him I’m not going to lay down. I know a lot of people are wanting me to take a backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It was like that when I was with the Chargers. Everyone wanted Austin (Ekeler) to start. I just come out here and do my thing.”

After spending the past two seasons in the Mile High City, Gordon re-upped with the Broncos in free agency on a one-year deal.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a solid season in 2021, leading Denver’s backfield in both rushing yards (918) and touchdowns (ten) while splitting carries with Williams.

While Gordon will likely see fewer touches this year in favor of the younger and more explosive Williams, the veteran could still be a valuable source of production, especially for those fantasy managers who employ the ‘Zero RB’ strategy.

