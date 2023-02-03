Broncos Request Interview with Brian Flores for DC Position
Paul Connor
According to ProFootballTalk, the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position under new head coach Sean Payton.
Flores met with the Arizona Cardinals last month for their head coaching job. The 41-year-old is also in the running for defensive coordinator positions with the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons. Flores spent this past year in Pittsburgh after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins following the 2021 campaign.
Interestingly, the Broncos were one of the teams Flores mentioned in his lawsuit against the NFL over racist hiring practices, claiming Denver conducted a sham interview with him before hiring Vic Fangio as head coach in 2019.
As for Denver’s current defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, he remains a candidate for Arizona and Indianapolis’ head coaching job but may still be retained if he fails to land either position.
Denver ranked eighth in yards allowed per game and 12th in scoring defense (21.1 PPG) this past season.
