Broncos' Russell Wilson won't Start Sunday vs. Cardinals

Anyone who watched the game last Sunday between the Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs knows why Wilson isn’t playing Sunday. The former Seahawk was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion while running toward the goal line after having his head slammed into the ground. Wilson has cleared the concussion protocol and is eligible to play Sunday, but the Broncos hierarchy has decided it’s best to give their franchise quarterback a week off.
The Broncos aren’t playing for anything. They don’t even have a first-round pick to look forward to next season, as that was traded to the Seattle Seahawks for Wilson. This has been a dismal season for the Broncos, no matter how you view it. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has also been ruled out of this game due to a hamstring injury.
The Broncos are -1.5-point favorites (-110) over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and are -126 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 36.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
