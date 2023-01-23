Broncos, Sean Payton to Meet for Second Time This Week

Might the Denver Broncos be the favorites to land the hottest name on the head coaching market?

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, the Broncos will meet with former New Orleans Saints bench boss Sean Payton for a second time this week.

My column, with the news that Sean Payton has scheduled a second interview with the Broncos this week…. Jeff Duncan: Are the Denver Broncos the favorites to hire Sean Payton? It sure looks that way https://t.co/m2zDt896aC via @nolanews — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 23, 2023

Payton is the first candidate to interview twice with the organization as Denver looks to rebound from a disastrous 5-12 campaign. The 59-year-old has also interviewed with the Houston Texans and will speak with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

In addition to Payton, other Broncos candidates include defensive coordinators Ejiro Evero (DEN), Dan Quinn (DAL), DeMeco Ryans (SF), and Raheem Morris (LAR), as well as former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and former Stanford head coach David Shaw.

Payton became a legend in New Orleans, coaching the Saints from 2006-2021. Across his 16 seasons in the Big Easy, the California native compiled a 152-89 regular season record with nine postseason appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

In Denver, Payton’s number one priority would be fixing a Broncos offense, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, that finished the 2022 campaign ranked dead last in points per game (16.9).

New Orleans, who still owns Payton’s rights, wants at least one first-round pick in any potential deal.

