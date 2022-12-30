Broncos TE Greg Dulcich Done for Season

One of the lone bright spots in Denver this season, Dulcich took over the starting tight end job for the Broncos early in the season and never looked back. This means Albert Okwuegbunam will likely return to his starting spot for the season’s final two games. Dulcich will probably be the starter for the Broncos at the start of 2023. The Broncos travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday.
Dulcich finishes 2022 with solid numbers for a rookie tight end. This season, Dulcich made 33 receptions on 55 targets for 411 yards and a pair of touchdowns in ten games.
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds
The Denver Broncos are 12.5-point underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
