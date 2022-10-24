Broncos to Move on from HC Nathaniel Hackett?

At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team, with much of the blame geared toward first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has often appeared in over his head.

However, with new ownership and a Week 9 bye looming, could Sunday’s game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars be Hackett’s last as Denver’s bench boss? Well, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk seems to think so.

Florio writes, “Some coordinators can become effective head coaches, some can’t. Hackett has proven through seven games that he can’t…For ownership that didn’t hire Hackett, they need to ask themselves whether it makes sense to make an in-season shift to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. With Evero possibly in line to get head-coaching consideration elsewhere for 2023, why not give him an eight-game on-the-job audition? If they’re already thinking about parting ways with Hackett after the season, why not do it as the bye week arrives and nine games remain to be played?”

Florio’s position may seem a bit impulsive, but after four straight losses, and an offense that’s scored 20+ points just once through seven games, Broncos management could be left with no choice.

