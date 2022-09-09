Broncos vs. Seahawks: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

In a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup, Russell Wilson will return to Seattle, with the Denver Broncos visiting the Seahawks.

Denver Broncos (-270) vs. Seattle Seahawks (+220) Total: 44.5 (O -110, U -110)

Wilson and the Broncos will take centerstage on Monday Night Football. This game will be an emotional return after Wilson’s long tenure with the Seahawks and their shared success. The Seahawks are headed for a rebuild, while the Broncos are set to compete for a Super Bowl in an incredibly daunting AFC West. This matchup has mismatch written all over it, demonstrated by the Broncos being just shy of a touchdown favorite on the road.

Seattle is still one of the toughest environments to play in the NFL, but it becomes less difficult when the team isn’t good. The Broncos sent the Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock in the Wilson trade, and as much as they wanted him to earn the starters role, he couldn’t, leading the team to lean on Geno Smith again as their signal caller. The Broncos boast what should be a high-quality defense and a much-improved unit in 2022, so it’s hard to see the Seahawks being able to move the football. Seattle still has some great weapons on offense, specifically in their wide receiver room, but Smith probably won’t have the time to find these targets.

The Broncos will likely utilize Wilson in this contest while heavily relying on their two-headed beast in the backfield. It’s hard to envision a world where the Seahawks score more than ten points in this matchup, meaning the Broncos should find their way to an easy victory in Week 1.

Best Bet: Broncos -6.5 (-110)

Denver will be a different story this season, as they’ve been looking for a new quarterback to lead the offense since Peyton Manning sailed off into retirement. It appears they have that guy with Wilson. The new Broncos quarterback will likely take some time to get acclimated to the offense, but the running backs should see similar workloads to last season. Expect the Broncos to possess the ball for long stretches while keeping the score low, at least for the home side.

Game Pick: Broncos 28, Seahawks 10

Best Bet: Under 44.5 (-110)