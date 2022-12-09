Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Likely OUT on Sunday

Ellie Kinney of the Broncos’ official website reports that Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sutton has yet to practice this week due to a hamstring injury, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett stated Thursday that Sutton is unlikely to play this weekend.

This Broncos’ season has been nothing short of a disaster. They sold the farm during the offseason to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seahawks. Wilson either needs time to adjust to his new team or his best days are behind him. They lost wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season during training camp due to a knee injury. Then they lost starting running back Javonte Williams for the season due to a knee injury of his own in Week 4. Their other running back Melvin Gordon was released due to multiple fumbles, and the entire receiving corps of Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, and Sutton never seemed to be healthy at the same time.