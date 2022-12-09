Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Likely OUT on Sunday

Sutton has yet to practice this week due to a hamstring injury, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett stated Thursday that Sutton is unlikely to play this weekend.
This Broncos’ season has been nothing short of a disaster. They sold the farm during the offseason to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seahawks. Wilson either needs time to adjust to his new team or his best days are behind him. They lost wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season during training camp due to a knee injury. Then they lost starting running back Javonte Williams for the season due to a knee injury of his own in Week 4. Their other running back Melvin Gordon was released due to multiple fumbles, and the entire receiving corps of Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler, and Sutton never seemed to be healthy at the same time.
The Broncos are 9.5-point underdogs (-110) versus the Chiefs in this contest and are +350 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 43.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.