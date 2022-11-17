Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Did Not Practice on Thursday

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per Mike Klis of 9NEWS.

Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Kendall Hinton (shoulder) not practicing. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 17, 2022

Despite the injury being deemed mild earlier in the week, it’s the second straight day of missed practice for Jeudy, which does not bode well for his status on Sunday. Denver’s offense desperately needs his presence as the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, scoring more than 16 points on just two occasions all season long. They will face the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the most desperate matchups of the week, with both teams in dire need of a victory.

In 2022, Jeudy has made 30 receptions on 55 targets for 449 yards and three touchdowns in nine starts. If Jeudy can’t play, expect Courtland Sutton, Kendall Hinton, and tight end Greg Dulcich to see more routes and targets this week.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Denver Broncos are currently 2.5-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.