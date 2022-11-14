Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Suffered Mild Ankle Injury in Week 10

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) suffered a mild injury in Week 10, and his status remains undetermined for Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

From NFL Now: Following his MRI, #Broncos get good news on WR Jerry Jeudy. It's a mild ankle injury, sources say. His status for this week has not yet been determined, but they received promising results. pic.twitter.com/WHw82qOF1W — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

It looks like Jeudy avoided a severe injury and may return in time for their crucial divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. They’ll need him to get their anemic offense going soon. Jeudy’s injury status will be a situation to monitor throughout the week.

In 2022, Jeudy has 30 receptions on 55 targets for 449 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. If he cannot go on Sunday, expect Courtland Sutton and tight end Greg Dulcich to see some more workload in the passing game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Odds

The Denver Broncos are 2.5-point favorites against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.