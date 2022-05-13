Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy to be Released on Bond

According to Denver Broncos reporter Mike Klis, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be released on bond following Thursday’s arrest.

Female victim involved with Jerry Jeudy addressed the court saying she never felt threatened and doesn’t feel threatened now. There is a mandatory protection order but “no contact” provision has been dropped. Also, Jeudy can travel. Jeudy about to be released on PR bond. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) May 13, 2022

Jeudy appeared in court Friday morning and was booked on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. Local police said there was no physical violence and that the domestic violence enhancer stems from Jeudy’s relationship with the female victim.

The mother of Jeudy’s 1-month-old child asked the judge to dismiss the case, saying she never felt threatened, saying, “I just wanted them to monitor the situation…He was not a threat.”

Klis also notes that Jeudy is permitted to travel out of state. His next court date is set for May 31.

An ankle injury limited Jeudy to ten games last season. In those ten contests, the former first-round pick notched 38 catches for 467 scoreless yards.

The 23-year-old could still face discipline from the team or the league under its personal conduct policy. Should Jeudy be forced to miss any meaningful action, it would significantly increase the fantasy values of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and K. J. Hamler.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Broncos holding the eighth-best Super Bowl odds at +1700.